GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTCH opened at $0.01 on Monday. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

