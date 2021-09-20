Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was down 9.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 9,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 885,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Specifically, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $773.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

