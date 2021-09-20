General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a $136.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.80.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $100.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 21.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,075,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,189 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 875.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 811,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 728,026 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 135,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 323,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.