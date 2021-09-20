General Mills (GIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

