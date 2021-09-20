General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in General Mills by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,185,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,087,000 after acquiring an additional 175,359 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in General Mills by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,036,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,147,000 after acquiring an additional 104,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.19. 60,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,393. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

