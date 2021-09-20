GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Hits $51,928.22

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $51,928.22 and $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,911,273 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

