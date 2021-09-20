Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. 11,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,955. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
