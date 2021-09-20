Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. 11,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,955. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

