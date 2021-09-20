Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 2,139 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

SHW opened at $293.74 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.96 and a 200-day moving average of $280.16.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

