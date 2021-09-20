Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,038,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

