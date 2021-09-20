Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.27.

