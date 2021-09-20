Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 530 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Snap by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,798,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,026,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,740,070 shares of company stock worth $347,856,207.

Shares of SNAP opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.