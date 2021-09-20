Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

