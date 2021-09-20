Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $135.23 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

