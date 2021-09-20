Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,123,200 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the August 15th total of 654,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,604.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.34 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.