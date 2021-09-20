Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Achieves $29.77 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Gifto has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $29.77 million and $9.49 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00121609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

