Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GVDBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of GVDBF stock opened at $4,769.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,798.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4,397.87. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $3,724.04 and a 1-year high of $5,337.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

