Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -186.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.60 million, a P/E ratio of -66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Land stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Gladstone Land worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

