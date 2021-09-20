GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. 393,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 368,858 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

