Glenview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,478 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after buying an additional 462,474 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after buying an additional 288,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $62.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

