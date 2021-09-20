Glenview Trust Co Invests $241,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

