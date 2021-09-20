Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,485 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

