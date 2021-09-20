Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GDSI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 784,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,788. Global Digital Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

