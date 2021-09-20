Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

