Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:GFI opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

