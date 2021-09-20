Golden Goose (GOLD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $164,440.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $934,912.03 and approximately $164,440.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00067165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00113247 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.29 or 0.06828129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.94 or 1.00154376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.25 or 0.00809302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars.

