Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Short Interest Update

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNOG. B. Riley cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

