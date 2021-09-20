GoldFund (GFUN) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 50.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. GoldFund has a market cap of $67,774.87 and $141.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005387 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000217 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.