Grace Capital Buys 10,000 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Grace Capital raised its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.