Grace Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Grace Capital lessened its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

