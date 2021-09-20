Grace Capital Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Grace Capital grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,450 shares of company stock worth $2,412,350 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of TRUP opened at $81.94 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

