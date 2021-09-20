Grace Capital Has $486,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 101.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $321.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.48 and a 200-day moving average of $267.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

