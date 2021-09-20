Grace Capital Sells 500 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Grace Capital decreased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 89.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $55,829,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 7.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 25.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $295,109.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,049.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,851 shares of company stock worth $26,473,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $240.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.