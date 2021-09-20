Grace Capital Sells 700 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Grace Capital reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $3,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $184.33 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -304.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.44.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

