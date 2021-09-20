Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.
Graco has raised its dividend by 45.8% over the last three years.
NYSE GGG traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 631,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. Graco has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $80.48.
In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
