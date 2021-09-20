Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Graco has raised its dividend by 45.8% over the last three years.

NYSE GGG traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 631,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. Graco has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

