Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Graham by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Graham by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

GHM stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

