Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Sells C$650,250.00 in Stock

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total transaction of C$650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011,535 shares in the company, valued at C$14,616,680.75.

GBR stock opened at C$13.20 on Monday. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$17.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.83. The stock has a market cap of C$754.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.71.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

