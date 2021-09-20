Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. 1,326,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,868. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.