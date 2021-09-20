Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.22.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. 1,326,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,868. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.
In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.