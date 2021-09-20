Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

