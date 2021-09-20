Greenleaf Trust Buys 428 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

PSX stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

