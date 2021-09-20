Greenleaf Trust Has $398,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 73,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $186.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.76 and its 200 day moving average is $201.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

