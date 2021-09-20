Greenleaf Trust Has $412,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.87 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

