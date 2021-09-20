Greenleaf Trust Has $527,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

