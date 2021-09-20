Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corning by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

GLW opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.