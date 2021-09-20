Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.