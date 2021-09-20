Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

