Greenleaf Trust Purchases 107 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,242,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $114.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $128.35. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.