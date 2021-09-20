Greenleaf Trust Purchases 80 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $210.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $169.99 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.