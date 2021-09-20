Greenleaf Trust Sells 625 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

