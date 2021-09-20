Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

