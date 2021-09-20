Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Up 44.7% in August

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GLRE traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,839. The stock has a market cap of $239.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.